$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.78. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.58.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $238.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $163.12 and a 1 year high of $239.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

