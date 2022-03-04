Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 52,650 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $115,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $61,855.84.
- On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00.
Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of -0.73.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performant Financial (PFMT)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.