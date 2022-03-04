Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 52,650 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $115,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $61,855.84.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of -0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 321,123 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 647.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 188,239 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.