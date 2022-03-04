Reginald Seeto Sells 3,153 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,215.92.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $34.99 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.74.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

