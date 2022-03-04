Morgan Stanley Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $21.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWIM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.
Shares of SWIM opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
