Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.