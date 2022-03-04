Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAN. TheStreet cut Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. Dana has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 298,533 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Dana by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after buying an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dana by 756.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 97,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

