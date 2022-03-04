Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,700 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $232.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

