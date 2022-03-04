Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 5.6%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 2,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,256,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Several research firms have commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

