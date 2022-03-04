Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,688.50

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,688.50 ($22.66) and last traded at GBX 1,693 ($22.72), with a volume of 531400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,791 ($24.03).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.83) to GBX 2,040 ($27.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.51) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.21).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of £6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,873.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,867.84.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($24.81) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($446.56).

Burberry Group Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.