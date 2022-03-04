Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ BWC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,373,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.