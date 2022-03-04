Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Expands By 77.0%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the January 31st total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFVI stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

