Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPLD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. cut their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $554.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

