-$0.11 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). DHT posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

DHT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.38 and a beta of -0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DHT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of DHT by 10.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.