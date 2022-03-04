KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($3.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($12.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.92) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.56) earnings per share.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $46,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $97,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 134.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 99,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLXE opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.49.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

