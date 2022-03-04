Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLOIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Soitec from €250.00 ($280.90) to €200.00 ($224.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Soitec in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Soitec in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Soitec alerts:

OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $78.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08. Soitec has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.