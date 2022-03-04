Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICPT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

