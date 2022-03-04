Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,434 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 82,437 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,552 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at $3,555,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,576 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,732 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $717.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

