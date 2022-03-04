California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lantheus by 29.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $425,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,254 shares of company stock worth $3,110,564 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.