Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

AMRC opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

