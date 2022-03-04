Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOD. Barclays dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $8.65 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $137.05. The stock has a market cap of $447.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

