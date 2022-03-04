The Progressive Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.
NYSE:PGR opened at $105.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. Progressive has a 12 month low of $86.76 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.
In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $80,520,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Progressive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Progressive by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
