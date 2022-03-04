Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

NYSE MEG opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.09. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 1,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after buying an additional 735,554 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,281,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 486,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

