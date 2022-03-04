Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Primoris Services Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

