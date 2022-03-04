ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $32.27 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

