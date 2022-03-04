Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 45,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,842,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 835,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 159,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $29.76 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

