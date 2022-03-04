iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 1,073.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth $7,431,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

