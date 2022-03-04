Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,067,000 after purchasing an additional 523,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 700,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,695,000 after acquiring an additional 158,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,058,000 after acquiring an additional 636,173 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $39.61 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 122.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

