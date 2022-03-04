Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Newmont stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,515,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. lifted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

