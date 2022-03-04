Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $220.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,007. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after buying an additional 306,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

