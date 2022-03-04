Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) to Hold

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $663,375. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vaxcyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

