Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) to Hold

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

