Randy J. Greben Sells 6,510 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $34,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE APRN opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.76.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
