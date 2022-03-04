Randy J. Greben Sells 6,510 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $34,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE APRN opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

