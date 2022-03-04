PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Gap Up to $18.31

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $20.00. PetIQ shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 5,407 shares traded.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $674.91 million, a PE ratio of -49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220 in the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 275.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 160,438 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

