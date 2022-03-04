Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 80,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.31 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.