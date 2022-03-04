Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Accolade by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accolade by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.04. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

