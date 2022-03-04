Man Group plc Invests $151,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Photronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,873 shares of company stock worth $2,957,127. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Photronics Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.