SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $5.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.13. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $10.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.29 to $32.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $41.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $46.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,142 shares of company stock worth $18,600,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB opened at $584.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $639.15 and its 200-day moving average is $656.01.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

