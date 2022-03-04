SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $5.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.13. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $10.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.29 to $32.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $41.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $46.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,142 shares of company stock worth $18,600,770. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $584.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.01. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

