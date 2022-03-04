Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.65). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $736.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. Replimune Group has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 81,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,515,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.