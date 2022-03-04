Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

