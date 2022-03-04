Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 146.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,437 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,314 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 107,934.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,234 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.84 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,026 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

