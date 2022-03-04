Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $70.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16.

