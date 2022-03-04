Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $86.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $98.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

