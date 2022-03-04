Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,621 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $2,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

HSBC Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

