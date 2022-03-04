18,047 Shares in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUFF opened at $35.11 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.