Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 153 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CME Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $240.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

