Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 152 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $259.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.33. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

