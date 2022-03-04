Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sonos were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 30.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 568,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sonos by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 915,604 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.