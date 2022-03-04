State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

