State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Auto Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
