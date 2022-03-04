Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SND has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ:SND opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.